John Walsh is returning to “America’s Most Wanted.” The season season of the revived series will return to Fox on Jan. 22, only this time around it will be co-hosted by the beloved personality and his son Callahan Walsh.

Callahan is a child advocate for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) who supports his father’s mission to lend a voice to crime victims around the world.

The revival will be produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and will break down some of the toughest criminal cases in the United States. Crimes will range from “horrific murders and deadly drug rings to devastating teenage overdoses and more,” according to a press release.

“It’s an incredible time for ‘America’s Most Wanted’ to return to Fox, especially in partnership with my son Callahan, to continue my lifetime’s work,” John Walsh said in a press release. “I’m in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones, and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve even more crimes.”

“John Walsh is a singular voice in a life-long crusade to bring justice to victims and their families,” Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment, said in a press release. “It’s an honor to have ‘America’s Most Wanted’ and John, along with Callahan, return to his original home at Fox, to continue this important work by empowering viewers to help capture some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.”

“America’s Most Wanted” first premiered in 1988 and was spearheaded by Walsh after his son Adam was abducted from a mall near their home. Adam’s remains were found two weeks after his abduction. Over the course of its 27 seasons and 1,095 episodes, the series has boasted capturing more than 1,190 criminals.

The investigative series was originally cancelled in 2011 before it was revived by Lifetime. That iteration of the program didn’t last for long as it was cancelled again in 2013. There were other versions of the series over the years including hourlong specials, an internationally-focused CNN spinoff series “The Hunt with John Walsh” and Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

But it wasn’t until 2021 that Fox revived its series. Elizabeth Vargas was the host of that first installment. Walsh’s return with his son Callahan will mark the second season of this revival.