Amy Pascal to Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Amy Pascal, founder of Pascal Pictures and former chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment, will be honored with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards, the guild announced Thursday.

Pascal’s producing credits include two Best Picture Oscar nominees, Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” and Steven Spielberg’s “The Post,” in addition to a trilogy of animated “Spider-Man” films, Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game” and this year’s “Jay Kelly,” starring George Clooney.

Pascal is also producing Gerwig’s upcoming “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew,” Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s “Project Hail Mary” and the upcoming James Bond picture.

“Amy exemplifies the essential qualities of a truly great producer: impeccable taste, a keen eye for extraordinary talent both in front of and behind the camera, and an unwavering determination fueled by deep passion,” said PGA Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain. “Her films are masterclasses in storytelling – seamlessly blending compelling entertainment with thought-provoking ideas – and many have become lasting cultural touchstones.”

In a statement, Pascal said, “Producing has been the great joy of my professional life, and to receive this honor from the Producers Guild, among so many legendary peers I deeply respect, is incredibly moving.”

She continued, “David O. Selznick was the kind of producer who believed in ambition, imagination, and taking risks, and to be awarded in his name is a reminder that producing isn’t just about making movies – it’s about championing bold stories and carrying forward a legacy of daring, visionary filmmaking. I’m so grateful for the PGA and its commitment to protecting and celebrating the craft of producing, and for the extraordinary collaborators, colleagues and mentors who’ve supported me on this journey.”

Past recipients of the PGA’s Selznick Achievement Award include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Charles Roven, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, Kevin Feige and Martin Scorsese.

The Producers Guild Awards will be held on Feb. 28, 2026 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.