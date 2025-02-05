Amy Schumer Got Kim Kardashian’s Permission for ‘Kinda Pregnant’ Joke About OJ Simpson and Late Dad Robert

Amy Schumer did her comedy homework when it came to “Kinda Pregnant,” her latest Netflix original movie. The comedian and actress told Howard Stern that she cleared a joke about O.J. Simpson and his defense attorney Robert Kardashian with the latter’s very famous daughter, Kim Kardashian.

During one scene in the movie out Wednesday, Schumer’s Lainy reads a bedtime story to the children she’s babysitting from a fake pop culture magazine. “There was once a family of beautiful, beautiful princesses called the Kardashians,” Lainy says in the movie. “And they lived in a palace that their dad bought them by defending a murderer.”

“I called Kim Kardashian. I said, I want to make this joke,” Schumer shared on “The Howard Stern Show” last week. “I asked if she would mind, and she didn’t mind. How cool is she? She’s like, ‘Yeah, do the one about my dad defending a murderer.’ She was that chill.”

During Simpson’s infamous murder trial for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, the late Kardashian became a household name. A longtime friend of the former football star, he worked alongside Simpson’s other attorneys, Robert Shapiro and Johnnie Cochran, and was dubbed a member of the “Dream Team.” Robert Kardashian died of esophageal cancer in 2003.

Schumer and Kim Kardashian previously appeared together in a sketch for “Saturday Night Live.” The comedian also revealed she wants to collaborate with the “American Horror Story: Delicate” star again.

“Please let that happen,” Schumer told Yahoo Entertainment during the press tour for “Kinda Pregnant.” “I have a little bit of hope that might happen.”

Written by Julie Paiva and Schumer and directed by Tyler Spindel, “Kinda Pregnant” follows a woman who starts wearing a fake belly after becoming jealous of her friend’s pregnancy. But when she meets a man with whom she has a genuine connection, her bid for attention becomes a major obstacle.

“Kinda Pregnant” is now streaming on Netflix.