Amy Schumer, NY Knicks Dancers Recreate ‘Trainwreck’ Finale 10 Years Later | Video

Amy Schumer surprised fans at Saturday’s New York Knicks game against the Los Angeles Lakers when she joined the Knicks City Dancers to recreate her “Trainwreck” finale scene 10 years after the film came out.

Schumer initially pretended to be surprised by the invitation during halftime, but it soon became apparent she was more than prepared to meet the challenge.

The dance wasn’t exactly the same as the one Schumer performed in the 2015 rom-com, but it was close — and came complete with a kick line. The group ended the dance with a coordinated pose and kisses blown towards LeBron James (who also had a part in the movie).

Schumer attended the game with cast members from her upcoming film, “Kinda Pregnant.” The actress and comedian co-wrote “Trainwreck” with Judd Apatow, and the movie also served as her feature film debut. Schumer starred as a magazine writer who doesn’t believe in monogamy until she falls in love with Aaron Conners, a sports doctor played by Bill Hader.

She performed the dance in question at the film’s end in an attempt to win her love interest once and for all.

Schumer’s “Kinda Pregnant” co-stars include Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr., Brianne Howey and Jillian Bell. The movie is directed by Tyler Spindel and stars Schumer as Lainey, a woman who is so jealous of her friend’s pregnancy that she begins to wear a fake baby bump.