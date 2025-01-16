‘An Update on Our Family’ Episode Release Schedule

“An Update on Our Family,” the mommy blogger docuseries that premiered at Tribeca Film Festival, will debut on HBO this week.

The three-part docuseries explores the complex world of family vlogging, specifically following one family who risked it all for the views.

Myka and James Stauffer shared their personal lives, their kids, everything on YouTube. The couple gained a significant following during the pandemic with nearly 1 million subscribers across their channels. The couple adopted a boy from China, documenting every step of the way. Their fans loved the content and their son Huxley, so when he one day went missing, online speculation went rampant.

The speculation developed into a full-on investigation in 2020 when James posted footage from the inside of his car and fans noticed Huxley’s carseat was no longer there.

Here’s all you need to know in order to watch “An Update on Our Family:”

The three-part docuseries will premiere live on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

When will new episodes premiere?

The first episode will air Wednesday Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max. New episodes will debut the subsequent Wednesdays through Jan. 29.

See the full release schedule below.

Episode 1: Welcome to Our Family – Jan. 15

Episode 2: Damn Good Mom – Jan. 22

Episode 3: Where’s Huxley? – Jan. 29

This HBO docuseries explored the popular and potentially lucrative world of YouTube family channels. Inspired by a New York Magazine article by Caitlin Moscatello, the series dives into the popular practice of family vlogging and the rise and fall of Ohio-based vlogger parents Myka and James Stauffer. The couple had a combined following of nearly one million subscribers by 2020, but they found themselves knee deep in controversy once their adopted Asian child mysteriously went missing from their channels.

The series explores the allure of family vlog channels, both for the creators and consumers, and what lengths creators will go to keep audiences engaged.

Watch the trailer here: