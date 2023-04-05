Ana Cabrera Joins MSNBC to Anchor Morning News Hour After CNN Exit

Ana Cabrera has been named the new host of MSNBC’s 10 a.m. hour as part of network president Rashida Jones’ ongoing effort to focus on hard news programming.

On April 10, the network will launch “Ana Cabrera Reports,” which will see the award-winning journalist break down the latest news and bring expert in-the-field reporting on the day’s most important stories to viewers, paired with interviews and discussions with newsmakers, journalists, thought leaders and others.

The show will be executive produced by Kerrie Wudyka and based in New York at MSNBC Headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Cabrera, who has more than two decades of experience, has reported from across the globe on major domestic and international news stories including the Ferguson, Missouri protests, the Canadian parliament shooting and North Korea prisoner Kenneth Bae’s return to the U.S.

Prior to joining MSNBC, Cabrera served as an anchor and national correspondent at CNN. Before exiting the network in December, she hosted two presidential town halls and was first to interview former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley following a historic vote on North Korea sanctions.

She has been recognized with numerous accolades, including a regional Emmy for her in-the-field anchoring of Colorado’s High Park Fire in 2012 and the “Outstanding Television Anchor” impact award by the National Hispanic Media Coalition “for her continued advocacy for the Latino community and for her presence as the first Latina to have her own show on a major cable network.”

Cabrera joins the current MSNBC Reports lineup of breaking news anchors, which also includes José Díaz-Balart, Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, Katy Tur, Alex Witt and Yasmin Vossoughian.

Cabrera joins at a time when MSNBC has seen ratings momentum over CNN.

For the first quarter of 2023, MSNBC dominated CNN in total viewers, posting its ninth straight quarterly viewership win and its largest advantage over CNN in nearly four years, according to Nielsen ratings. MSNBC was also the only major cable news network to grow its weekday audience year over year in quarter one. MSNBC had its third straight quarter of year-over-year weekday viewership growth, while Fox News and CNN had double-digit declines.

Most recently, MSNBC topped CNN in total viewers for the first time for a State of the Union address since 2019 – averaging 3.6 million viewers vs. CNN’s 2.4 million viewers (9-11 p.m.). In 2022, MSNBC beat CNN on a major election night for the first time ever during November’s midterm elections.

In addition to Cabrera, others who have moved to NBCU News Group from CNN include Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles, senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett, “Meet the Press” executive producer David Gelles and senior vice president of content strategy Rebecca Kutler, who oversees the the network’s streaming, digital and audio portfolio and just launched “Inside With Jen Psaki.”