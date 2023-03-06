Apple TV+ pulled the sheet from its new romantic action-comedy “Ghosted” on Monday, starring Chris Evans and Ana De Armas.

Cole (Chris Evans) falls deeply in love with Sadie (Ana de Armas) after a romantic date, but after he tells his family about her, thinking she’s “The One,” and tries to reach out to her again for a second date, she doesn’t respond to his texts.

Set to The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” Cole ventures across the pond to find Sadie and confront her about their relationship. He finds out she’s a secret agent by getting tangled up in one of her missions where mysterious men trap him outside a vault and almost torture him with a wasplike creature.

Next thing Cole knows, he is off on an international mission to save the world with a woman he loves but who also ghosted him. As they run from various enemies, De Armas’ Sadie executing escapes smoothly as Evans’ Cole complains about their situation, she fires back at him saying “You’re the one who flew to London!”

Cole, who points out that Sadie got him kidnapped and tortured all after one day, and swallows a rock in a tumble down a hillside, emphasizes once more that it was “a romantic gesture.”

De Armas and Evans have worked before in CIA action film “The Gray Man” (2022) as Dani Miranda and Lloyd Hansen, respectively. De Armas has been in Oscars conversation for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde” (2022).

From director Dexter Fletcher, the film’s cast also includes Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris and Tate Donovan. Rhett Reese, Paul Wrnick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the script, and producers include David Ellison, Dana Godlberg, Don Granger, Chris Evans, Jules Day, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

Co-executive producers include Dalia Ibelhauptaité, Donald J. Lee Jr., Brian Bell and Ana de Armas. “Ghosted” hits AppleTV+ on April 21, 2023.