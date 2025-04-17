Delroy Lindo on Neil Gaiman’s Shelved ‘Anansi Boys’ Series: ‘I Don’t Think That’ll Ever See the Light of Day’

Delroy Lindo, who co-stars in Ryan Coogler’s new horror film “Sinners,” said it is unlikely that Prime Video’s “Anansi Boys” series, the Neil Gaiman adaptation in which he stars as the trickster god, will ever be released.

The series was one of many Gaiman projects that were shelved or otherwise impacted after the fantasy author was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, including his former live-in nanny.

The series hasn’t officially been canceled by Amazon, but Lindo is skeptical it will “ever see the light of day” following the string of serious allegations against Gaiman. Another Gaiman-based Prime Video series, “Good Omens,” had its third season cut down to one 90-minute episode because of the allegations against the author.

In speaking to EW, Lindo opted not to comment on the allegations, which Gaiman has repeatedly denied. But he told the outlet, “I don’t think that’ll ever see the light of day. It’s too bad on many levels, but I was really excited to do it.”

He added, “Don’t count your chickens, man. It’s a shame. I could be wrong about ‘Anansi Boys.’ Maybe it’ll be released.”

Lindo was also attached to co-star in Marvel’s “Blade” now-canceled remake with Mahershala Ali. “There are banana peels all over the landscape. No matter how experienced the level of talent that’s involved, one can always slip up, which brings me back to the knocking on wood thing. S–t can happen, man. At any point,” he said.

“Anansi Boys,” which is listed as complete on IMDb PRO, co-stars Whoopi Goldberg, Fiona Shaw, CCH Pounder, Malachi Kirby and L. Scott Caldwell.

The Anansi character, also known as Mr. Nancy in Gaiman’s works, was previously portrayed by Orlando Jones in the short-lived “American Gods” Starz series.