‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 Episode Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

“And Just Like That…” Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back for more 50-something antics as Season 3 of the “Sex and the City” spinoff returns to Max Thursday.

This season features guest star appearances from Rosie O’Donnell, Patti LuPone and Christopher Jackson. John Corbett also returns as Aidan, Carrie’s love interest.

The women continue to navigate life and love in their 50s, as they come up against new cultural and societal pressures. Charlotte’s a mom; Miranda’s dating women; and Carrie is still hung up on her ex. But the women still find new ways to surprise decades-long fans in the reboot.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of how to watch this season of “And Just Like That…”

When does “And Just Like That” premiere?

The “Sex and the City” spinoff returns Thursday May 29.

Where can I watch “And Just Like That”?

The third season of the spinoff will air on Max at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays, concluding with the season finale August 14.

“Outlook Good” – May 29

Episode 2 – June 5

Episode 3 – June 12

Episode 4 – June 19

Episode 5 – June 26

Episode 6 – July 3

Episode 7 – July 10

Episode 8 – July 17

Episode 9 – July 24

Episode 10 – July 31

Episode 11 – August 7

Episode 12 – August 14

Who stars in “And Just Like That”?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will return as their iconic characters Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. John Corbett returns as Aidan.

Other guest stars include Patti LuPone, Sarita Choudhury, Rosie O’Donnell, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton and Dolly Wells.

What is “And Just Like That” about?

This season Carrie (Sara Jessica Parker) navigates her relationship with Aidan, while he works out family issues in Virginia. The sex blogger is also diving into the world of romantasy, smut novels. Charlotte’s daughter kisses a ballet dancer. And Miranda has a fling with a character played by Rosie O’Donnell.

Watch the trailer: