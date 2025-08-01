‘And Just Like That’ to End With Season 3 on HBO Max

It’s the end of the road for “And Just Like That.”

The “Sex and the City” sequel series will end with its third season, which is currently rolling out on HBO Max, showrunner Michael Patrick King announced on social media on Friday. He said the decision was made in conjunction with star Sarah Jessica Parker, HBO and HBO Max boss Casey Bloys and HBO Max content head Sarah Aubrey as he wrote the ending of Season 3, which led to a two-episode extension to wrap up storylines appropriately.

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” he said in a statement. “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Read the full statement below:

The news of the spinoff series’ conclusion comes as the show has enjoyed continued relevance and strong viewership across its three seasons. That visibility also comes with criticism, as longtime “Sex and the City” fans have questioned the show’s creative direction and pointed out continuity errors — such as an incident this year in which the show seemingly killed Lisa Todd Wexley’s father off for the second time (the platform later clarified it was her stepdad first, natural dad second).

But the season reached a new high with Episode 10, which aired Thursday, as Carrie (Parker) moved on from her latest breakup with Aidan (John Corbett) and felt her creativity flourish. There were also big moments for the other main characters, teeing off some promising moments ahead for the show’s now final two episodes.

“And Just Like That” stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury and Nicole Ari Parker. Other cast in Season 3 included David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Dolly Wells, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.