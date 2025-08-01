Sarah Jessica Parker Pens Emotional Tribute to Carrie Bradshaw Ahead of ‘And Just Like That’ Series Finale: ‘I Have Loved Her Most of All’

Longtime fans of “Sex and the City” and its sequel series also share their heartfelt takes on the franchise’s 27-year-legacy

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon in "And Just Like That" (Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)
Twenty-seven years later, and Sarah Jessica Parker is saying goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw for the last time. The “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That” star penned an emotional tribute to the beloved character on Friday amid the news that the sequel series would end with the currently airing Season 3.

Parker starred as Carrie in six seasons of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” two films and three seasons of “AJLT.” She penned an emotional Instagram post Friday to honor her time with the character. The post was accompanied with a slideshow of iconic looks from the New York fashionista and a poem about what Carrie taught Parker and the fans that have grown up alongside her.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all,” she wrote. “I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her … Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.”

After three seasons of chaotic fun in the sequel series on HBO Max, showrunner Michael Patrick King announced on social media Friday that Season 3 was a “wonderful place to stop.” Parker noted in her own Instagram post that it was a joint decision.

“MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete,” she wrote. “AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us.”

King said the decision was made in conjunction with Parker, HBO boss Casey Bloys and HBO Max content head Sarah Aubrey as he wrote the ending of Season 3, which led to a two-episode extension to wrap up storylines appropriately. He added that the team did not brand the third season as “final” because they did not want it to “overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

Kristin Davis, who is best known for her role as Charlotte York in the franchise, reposted King’s statement to her Instagram, captioning the post: “I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. Four-hundred artisans working so hard on our show with deep love.”

Fans took to social media following the announcement, in some cases apologizing for roasting the sequel series as hard as they did. One user wrote: “I didn’t mean all the things I said about you I love you please don’t leave.” Other users mourned the end of an era.

Keep reading for more fan reactions:

