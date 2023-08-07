Note: This interview took place before the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Andrea Martin relished the chance to return for the third season of “Only Murders in the Building.” Getting to play Steve Martin’s love interest was just icing on the cake.

“It was so exciting to actually have that couple of tiny little scenes last year blossom into something, I wouldn’t say bigger, but with more substance,” the actress told TheWrap. “And we got to have a relationship, which is a beautiful thing for two people of our age to – first of all, for writers wanting to write that and also people wanting to see it.”

When asked about her favorite on set memory so far, she said it was “certainly really cool to be on the streets of Manhattan and having to make out with Steve Martin” at the end of Season 2.

“I don’t know if it gets better than that. I mean, I don’t know if we made out. It seemed to me we did, we kissed long. I don’t know if that’s called making out,” she said. “What was so remarkable about it is that you really, truly forget everybody looking at you. We were on a very busy street during the day in Manhattan.”

Martin, who joined the cast in the second season as hair and make-up artist Joy, said she already had established relationships with Steve Martin and Martin Short — but she didn’t know Selena Gomez.

“Marty is my brother-in-law and Steve and I have been friends for a long time. So it was like family when we were working together,” the actress told TheWrap. “But Selena was a surprise, because I knew she was a huge star and I didn’t know what to expect. She’s the most humble and modest young girl. It’s really quite remarkable honestly, to have the fame that she has and to be so grounded. So it was a pleasure watching her and being in scenes with them all.”

She added that the show’s on-set experience is “enormously fun but also very focused.”

“The writing is so exceptional but I wouldn’t say the atmosphere is silly when you shoot at all. When you’re filming — although we all come from comedy — everybody’s a real professional and takes it seriously,” she explained. “It’s not the kind of set where people are improvising if that’s what you can imagine. And I can see why you would imagine that because of the extraordinary actors who have spent a lifetime in comedy. But no, I think we’re just really excited to get great scripts and to be able to act them in the most profound way.”

Joining the cast in Season 3 are two Hollywood heavyweights — Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

“I knew Meryl from many years ago, when both of our children were in school in Los Angeles,” she said. “I knew her through Carrie Fisher because Carrie Fisher wrote a fabulous pilot called ‘Esme’s Little Nap’ that was never picked up and Carrie was very good friends with Meryl. So we kind of knew each other socially.”

Martin added that she didn’t know Rudd “at all” and that he was the “biggest surprise” for her this season.

“I can’t even talk about how genuine, really kind, just the most normal person. I kept thinking when I would leave for the day, ‘But he’s a huge star. How did we just talk about eggs and what we were having for lunch and his family and my family?’ He’s a remarkable person to be that authentic and grounded. It’s quite impressive to be with actors that you’ve seen on screen, and then to meet them and they’re just so real. So it was wonderful. He’s great and so funny and I love talking with him.”

The trailer for Season 3 shows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Shot) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) head behind the scenes of a Broadway show to solve the mystery of who killed Ben Gilroy (Paul Rudd).

When asked for a tease of what’s to come in the upcoming season, Andrea Martin remained tight-lipped.

“I dare not say anything for fear [that] I’m going to get in trouble,” she said. Fortunately, I was only in three episodes, so I don’t really know what went on…. I’m going to plead [the fifth].”

She did, however, hint at the possibility of a musical episode when asked about reports of Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman’s involvement.

“Marc and Scott are musical and they’re employed on the show,” she said. “So I think you can take it from there.”

“Only Murders in the Building” returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu now. Check out Martin’s interview with TheWrap in the video above.