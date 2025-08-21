‘Anemone’ Trailer Offers New Look at Daniel Day-Lewis’ First Film in 8 Years

Ahead of its world premiere at this year’s New York Film Festival, the first trailer for “Anemone,” actor Daniel Day-Lewis’ first film in 8 years, has been unveiled.

The drama marks the feature directorial debut of Day-Lewis’ son, Ronan, who also co-wrote the script for “Anemone” with his father. Details about the film have been kept under tight wraps in the months since it was originally announced that Day-Lewis would be coming out of retirement for the project.

The film follows a middle-aged man (Sean Bean) who reconnects with his estranged, hermit brother (Day-Lewis). Their reunion forces the two men to confront their complicated past, as well as the life-changing events decades prior that altered their bond forever. The first “Anemone” trailer features plenty of surreal imagery, as well as moments of maniacal intensity on Day-Lewis’ part.

You can check out the trailer yourself below.

In addition to Day-Lewis and Bean, Samantha Morton (“Minority Report”) also stars in the film. Day-Lewis executive produced it alongside Brad Pitt.

“Anemone” isn’t the first time that Day-Lewis has come out of retirement for a film. In the late 1990s, he also went on a self-imposed hiatus before returning in 2002 to play the violent, charismatic Bill the Butcher in director Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York.” That film was, at the time, Day-Lewis’ first since director Jim Sheridan’s 1997 sports drama “The Boxer.”

In the 15 years that followed his return in “Gangs of New York,” Day-Lewis appeared in just five movies. He won Oscars for his lead performances in 2007’s “There Will Be Blood” and 2012’s “Lincoln” and was nominated again for his performance in 2017’s “Phantom Thread,” which marked a reunion between him and “There Will Be Blood” filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. In the lead-up to the release of “Phantom Thread,” Day-Lewis announced that he planned to again retire from acting.

By the time that “Anemone” makes its theatrical debut this fall, it will have been eight years since “Phantom Thread” was released, which marks the longest gap between projects of Day-Lewis’ career.

“Anemone” will be released in select theaters on Oct. 3, before expanding nationwide a week later on Oct. 10.