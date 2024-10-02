Animated Robin Origin Story Movie in Development from Warner Bros. and DC Films

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are developing “Dynamic Duos,” a theatrical animated film featuring Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, who have both taken up the mantle of Batman’s sidekick Robin.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced the project on his Instagram page, noting that it will be the first joint project between DC and WB Animation. Also onboard for the project is Swaybox, a New Orleans-based animation studio that combines CGI, stop-motion and live-action techniques.

Arthur Mintz, who co-founded Swaybox with his wife Theresa Andersson, will direct the project from a script by “Coco” co-writer Matthew Aldrich.

In DC Comics history, Jason Todd joined the “Batman” mythos as a new Robin to take the place of Dick Grayson, who had left Batman’s side to lead the Teen Titans. In this film, Dick and Jason will both be Robins, training to defend Gotham side-by-side alongside Batman.

Matt Reeves, director of “The Batman” and its upcoming sequel, will produce through his 6th & Idaho banner, though “Dynamic Duos” will take place in a separate timeline from his films starring Robert Pattinson.

Andersson and Gunn will also produce with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. Michael Uslan is executive producer.

“Dynamic Duos” is the latest addition to Gunn and Safran’s growing slate of films at DC Studios since taking over as heads of Warner Bros.’ top IP in 2022. While Warner Bros. will release the DC sequel “Joker: Folie a Deux” this week, Gunn’s slate will begin in earnest next summer with “Superman,” the film he wrote and directed that will reboot the DC Cinematic Universe with David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. That will be followed by “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” in summer 2026, starring Milly Alcock in the title role and Craig Gillespie as director.

Swaybox, Mintz and Aldrich are repped by CAA.