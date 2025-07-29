Anne Burrell’s Final ‘Worst Cooks’ Co-Host Remembers Food Network Star as ‘Larger Than Life’ | Video

As The Food Network prepares to say goodbye to one of its most iconic TV personalities with “Worst Cooks in America” Season 29, Anne Burrell’s co-stars continue to remember the late celebrity chef for being a star both on- and off-camera.

“Anne had this larger than life personality. Like, when you were with her, there was no co-hosting the show, it was just going along the ride that Anne was setting up for you,” Gabe Bertaccini told “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday. “Something that struck me was she really cared, not only, like, of course, the entertainment side of things, but she really cared for the people that were there.”

“At the end of the day, you have recruits that spend time with us throughout the weeks, trying to learn how to cook. You can approach that from just a TV show standpoint and just be like, ‘OK, that’s my job and just go home,’ or you could do like Anne did, which is really connect one-on-one with these recruits,” he continued. “A lot of times, these relationships kept going outside of the camera. So it really instilled in me this sense of do whatever you’re passionate doing and just do it all with everything you have.”

Bertaccini concluded, “It was really amazing to work with her and, of course, have a great relationship with her.” His comments echo those of many past contestants who have also praised Burrell for her authenticity and mentorship.

Burrell was found dead at her home in Brooklyn, New York, on June 17. Last week, her death was ruled a suicide. She was 55.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family said in an initial statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal.”

“Anne Burrell was a one-of-a-kind talent whose loss is being deeply felt by family, friends and fans,” Betsy Ayala, Head of Content and Food at Warner Bros. Discovery, previously shared. “With these special programming events, we hope to honor Anne and celebrate her impact on Food Network and beyond, and to offer fans a way to remember her passion and culinary prowess that ran through everything she did.”

“Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible” airs Mondays on The Food Network before streaming on HBO Max.