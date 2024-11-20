Anne Hathaway, Director Michael Showalter Reteam for Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘Verity’

Anne Hathaway and director Michael Showalter, who last teamed on Amazon’s streaming hit “The Idea of You,” are back for Amazon MGM Studios’ “Verity,” an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestseller.

The script is being written by Nick Antosca, after previous drafts by Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna and the team of Will Honely and April Maguire. Unlike “The Idea of You,” “Verity” will be a theatrical release.

Eat the Cat’s Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund, Semi-Formal Productions’ Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick, Somewhere Pictures’ Anne Hathaway, Heartbones Entertainment’s Colleen Hoover, and Shiny Penny’s Stacey Sher will produce. Heartbones Entertainment’s Lauren Levine will executive produce. The film will fall under Semi-Formal Productions’ first-look film deal with the studio.

The official description of the story reads: “Lowen Ashleigh is a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford, husband of best-selling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), has hired Lowen to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife is unable to finish after a mysterious accident. Upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Lowen slowly learns that things are not exactly as they seem with the discovery of a secret, unfinished manuscript that may divulge chilling admissions about the family’s past. As Lowen ingratiates herself with Jeremy and his young son Crew, she must discern if Verity’s writings are merely lurid works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath.”

“Verity” was originally self-published by Texas author Hoover in 2018 and was acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. It sold more than one million copies in 2023 alone.

Hoover’s “It Ends With Us” was adapted earlier this year, with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and made $346 million at the worldwide box office.

Showalter and Hathaway’s “The Idea of You,” attracted nearly 50 million worldwide viewers in its first two weeks on Prime Video, becoming Amazon MGM Studios’ #1 romantic comedy debut of all time. Showalter and Amazon MGM have re-teamed on the upcoming holiday comedy “Oh. What. Fun.,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer.