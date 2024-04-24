Anne Heche’s estate is insolvent and unable to pay the over $6 million in claims filed for damages caused by her fatal 2022 car accident.

Son and estate administrator Homer Laffoon said in a Friday estate report, obtained by TheWrap, that he has been meeting with creditors to avoid more “expensive litigation” as he seeks to settle three $2 million claims filed by the tenant and owners of the home damaged in the crash.

The claims include one from the couple that owns the home that was severely damaged and another from the tenant whose belongings were destroyed in the crash caused by Heche.

Laffoon, 22, said in the estate report that he is “actively engaged in attempts to negotiate appropriate settlements of the claims” and “has engaged in substantial meet and confer efforts with the creditors” in order to “avoid protracted and expensive litigation against the Estate.”

“Based on the anticipated value of the combined Inventories and Appraisals and the filed creditor claims, the Estate is insolvent,” the report states.

According to the report, “Administrator is cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation.”

Heche’s assets are valued at approximately $110,000, which includes a “modest bank account,” “royalty payments and other residual income from pre-death projects” and “tangible personal property items.”

Laffoon, whose father is actor and real estate broker Coley Laffoon, also noted that sales are “not strong” for his mother’s memoir, “Call Me Anne,” which was released in January 2023. Less than $25,000 total income is expected from the book, which was published by Viva Editions.

An estate sale is being planned for Heche’s personal property. Additionally, Laffoon laid out a timeline for remaining tasks needed to close the estate and ultimately anticipated a July 2025 close after filing the inventory and appraisal documentation, collecting outstanding royalties and filing appropriate tax returns on behalf of the estate. He anticipated that creditor claims against the estate would be resolved by August 2024.

Heche’s many films include “Six Days, Seven Nights,” “Donnie Brasco,” “Wag the Dog” and “Walking and Talking.” She also headlined the ABC series “Men in Trees.”

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.