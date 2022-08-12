“Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

Thus reads the heartbreaking sign-off of a written tribute penned Friday by Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of Anne Heche.

Reps for Heche said her heart was still beating Friday, but she had been declared brain-dead, which meets the legal definition of death in California. Heche succumbed to her injuries sustained last week in a horrifying single-car wreck.

Laffoon is Heche’s first of two children, born in 2002 to then-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, whom she divorced in 2007. In 2009, she had a second son, now 13-year-old Atlas, with “Men in Trees” co-star James Tupper.

On Friday, Homer Laffoon released this statement, relayed to TheWrap by her reps:

From Homer:

My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continues to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.