ANNIE LIVE! -- Pictured: (l-r) Celina Smith as Annie, Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks -- (Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBC)

‘Annie Live!’ Draws 5 Million Viewers, Lowest of All NBC’s Live-TV Musicals

by and | December 3, 2021 @ 8:59 AM

But that’s not necessarily a poor tally for Daddy Warbucks

The sun came out for NBC’s “Annie Live!” Thursday, which drew 5.155 million total viewers last night, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. That places the live musical ninth of out the 11 live-TV musicals from recent years. Its 0.9 rating in the key demo of adults 18-49 puts “Annie Live!” dead last.

It’s important to note here that “Annie Live!” did well up against its fierce primetime competition, between Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” and ABC’s emotional interview with Alec Baldwin about the tragic death on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

