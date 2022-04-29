In a small move that might still spark some wild nerd speculation and theories about the MCU Phase 4, Marvel has swapped the release dates of both “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” and “The Marvels.”

The third “Ant-Man” movie will now open in theaters Feb. 17, 2023, taking the slot previously occupied by “The Marvels,” while Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” sequel will now move into the slot previously held by “Ant-Man” on July 28, 2023.

Unchanged in between those is “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” which is still opening May 5, 2023. And of course there’s an untitled Marvel film slotted for Nov. 3, 2023.

Nia DaCosta (“Little Woods,” “Candyman”) is directing the “Captain Marvel” sequel that will pair Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers with Teyonah Parris as “WandaVision” star Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, who is yet to make her debut in the upcoming “Ms. Marvel” series.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, and the film will also feature Jonathan Majors as one of the baddies from “Loki” Kang the Conqueror and Bill Murray in an undisclosed role newly joining the cast.

Disney, at its CinemaCon presentation Wednesday, shared the first 15 minutes of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which opens next Friday. If you want to be spoiled, you can read a description of that here. But Kevin Feige also noted during his presentation that he would soon be holding a retreat in order to map out the next decade of Marvel stories on screen.

Also arriving on the big screen from the MCU this year is “Thor: Love and Thunder” in July and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in November.