Anthea Sylbert, ‘Chinatown,’ ‘Shampoo’ and ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Costume Designer, Dies at 84

Obits

The twice-Oscar-nominated craftswoman received the Costume Designers Guild’s lifetime achievement award in 2005

Anthea Sylbert accepts the "Lacoste Career Acievement Award" onstage at the 7th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Anthea Sylbert accepts the "Lacoste Career Achievement Award" at the 7th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Anthea Sylbert, the twice-Oscar-nominated costume designer behind “Chinatown,” “Shampoo” and “Rosemary’s Baby,” died Tuesday. She was 84 years old.

Sylbert died in Skiathos, Greece, according to media reports and as confirmed by Sakis Lalus, who’s directing a documentary on her life titled “My Life in 3 Acts.”

The documentary follows the costumer as she writes her memoir, delving into three decades of Hollywood history.

“Anthea Sylbert is a real trailblazer, not only as a brilliant Costume Designer two-times Oscar nominated, but as one of the few women in those years of the New Hollywood Era who crossed over from the creative and of moviemaking to the world of producing, first as an executive for Warner Bros., for United Artists and then for the SylbertHawn Film Productions, cofounded with her best friend, actress Goldie Hawn,” the documentary synopsis states.

A bald man with medium-toned skin with a body of water in the background, looking out to the distance on the right.
Read Next
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Production Designer Ray Chan Dies

Her designs were first seen on the big screen in Arthur Hiller’s 1967 contemporary comedy “The Tiger Makes Out,” in which she collaborated with her first husband Paul Sylbert, who was the production designer for the film.

Along with her onscreen designs, some of her work was featured on the Broadway stage — Neil Simon’s “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” (1971) and Tom Stoppard’s “The Real Thing” (1984), for which she received a Tony nomination.

The storied craftswoman received the Costume Designers Guild’s Lacoste Career Achievement Award in 2005 for her decades working in Hollywood.

Sylbert was born in New York City in 1993. She went on to study at Barnard College and the Parsons School of Design. The Hollywood costumer ultimately moved to Greece in 2000 with her second husband, actor Richard Romanus, who died in December 2023.

Her passing was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Barbie - Poor Things - Saltburn
Read Next
'Barbie,' 'Poor Things,' 'Saltburn' Win Costume Designers Guild Awards

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.