The Russo Brothers’ Video Podcast ‘Pizza Film School’ Returns for Season 3 | Exclusive

The Russo Brothers’ video podcast series “Pizza Film School” will return Feb. 12, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday on AGBO’s YouTube channel, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

New to this season, the episodes will also be available as an audio-only podcast on all major streaming platforms (including Apple, Audible, Spotify and iHeart). Previous seasons of “Pizza Film School” will also be available on streaming platforms as audio-only episodes for the first time, starting today.

For the new season, Anthony and Joe Russo will sit down with some of their longtime collaborators across projects, including the upcoming Netflix film “The Electric State,” with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. Guests include the screenwriting duo of Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely; casting director Sarah Finn; producer and first AD Chris Castaldi; Academy Award-nominated costume designer Judianna Makovsky; Academy Award-winning production designer Dennis Gassner; camera operator and producer Geoffrey Haley; legendary composer Alan Silvestri; editor and producer Jeffrey Ford; and composer Henry Jackman. Season 3 of “Pizza Film School” was filmed at AGBO’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

The series was created and hosted by Anthony and Joe Russo and is described in an official release as “a video podcast that demystifies the filmmaking world with each episode delving into creative processes, favorite films and personal anecdotes from working in the industry, while enjoying a couple of slices from local pizzerias.”

Movies and pizza – what’s better than that?

“This season is about giving the spotlight to the incredible collaborators who have been integral to our process as filmmakers,” the Russo Brothers said in an official statement. “We can’t wait to share their stories and incredible knowledge with film fans.”

“Pizza Film School” debuted back in June 2020 and featured guests like Taika Waititi, Mark Hamill and Josh Brolin. Season 2 debuted in April 2023 and focused on the craft of directing, with appearances by Zack Sndyer, Nia DaCosta, Emerald Fennell and others.

AGBO’s broader initiatives supporting emerging and established talent include the Slamdance Film Festival fellowship, the Russo Brothers Italian American Film Forum fellowship program, the No Sleep ‘til Film Fest short filmmaking competition and the AGBO Storytellers Collective. “The Electric State” hits Netflix on March 14. The Russo Brothers are then returning to Marvel Studios to direct the next two “Avengers” movies.