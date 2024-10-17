Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown Traverse a Robot-Filled Post-Apocalypse in First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Electric State’

“The Electric State” is alive.

The new sci-fi adventure, from Anthony and Joe Russo (the directors of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame”), stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt — and you can get a first look at the wild, robot-filled world in the brand-new trailer out Thursday. Watch it below.

The movie, based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag (whose work also inspired the Prime Video series “Tales From the Loop”), takes place in an alternate 1990s that has survived a robot uprising that started when the animatronics developed by Walt Disney for Disneyland gained sentience. Now the robots live in exile.

Brown plays Michelle, an orphaned teenager living in this post-apocalyptic society, whose missing brother makes contact with her via a robot. She hires a smuggler named Keats (Pratt) to help get her across the wasteland and find her brother, all while discovering the mystery behind his disappearance.

“The Electric State” also stars Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci and Woody Norman. Additionally, Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate and Alan Tudyk voice the robots.

The Russos, who also directed “Cherry” (for Apple TV+) and “The Gray Man” (for Netflix) and produced the Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (for A24) and the two “Extraction” films (for Netflix) since leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reunite with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (who worked on all their Marvel movies) for “The Electric State.” The filmmakers are readying their return to the MCU with “Avengers: Doomsday” in 2026 and “Avengers: Secret Wars” in 2027, working with McFeely only. The score for “The Electric State” was composed by Alan Silvestri, who the Russos worked with on “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame.”

“The Electric State” will be released on Netflix in 2025.