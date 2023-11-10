“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson will host Fox game show “We Are Family” alongside his mother, Doris Bowman, fondly know as “Mama Doris,” the network announced Friday.

The mother-son duo will helm the new music-centric guessing game, which will feature the non-famous relatives of celebrities as they take the stage for solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member. The celebrities appearing on the series will include musicians, professional athletes and actors, among other famous figures.

Jamie Foxx was originally slated to host the show alongside his daughter Corinne, but were unable to helm the series due to a scheduling conflict. Foxx will remain on as an executive producer for “We Are Family,” which is set to make its midseason debut on Jan. 3, 2024 on Fox.

“I jumped at the opportunity to host ‘We Are Family’ and can’t wait for you to see all the celebrities, their relatives and the many surprises we have in store this season – and with my mama by my side, you never know what’s going to happen!” Anderson said in a statement.

The 100 person studio audience for “We Are Family” will double as contestants as they play through “multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed,” according to the official logline.

“We’re so excited to have Anthony and Doris headline ‘We Are Family,’” Fox Entertainment unscripted programming president Allison Wallach said in a statement. “They embody everything that’s special about this show –a ton of laughs, a lot of heart and some friendly on the edge-of-your-seat competition that the whole family can enjoy.”

Hailing from Fox’s in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment, and Apploff Entertainment, “We Are Family” is created by Fox Alternative Entertainment and distributed by Fox Entertainment Global. Foxx serves as an EP on the series alongside executive producers Jeff Apploff, Joni Day and Matilda Zoltowski, who also serves as the showrunner.