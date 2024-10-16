Anthony Jeselnik’s 3rd Netflix Comedy Special ‘Bones and All’ Premieres in November

Anthony Jeselnik is coming back to Netflix this fall with his latest stand-up special, “Bones and All.” The special will premiere globally on Nov. 26.

This marks the third Netflix stand-up special from the comedian. Previously, Jeselnik released “Fire in the Maternity Ward” for the streamer in 2019, as well as “Thoughts and Prayers” in 2015. His previous comedy albums were 2013’s “Caligula” and 2010’s “Shakespeare,” both of which were released by Comedy Central Records.

Jeselnik is currently on his “Bones and All” tour, which celebrates “20 years of delivering witty, boundary-pushing comedy,” according to a Wednesday press release for the upcoming special.

“Bones and All” comes from Above Average Productions. Jeselnik serves as both the special’s performer and executive producer alongside Christie Smith, Ally Engelberg and Marc Lieberman. Bill Benz will serve as its director.

Jeselnik can currently be heard on his podcast, “The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project,” which he hosts alongside Gregg Rosenthal. Previously, the comedian served as the creator, host and producer of Comedy Central’s “Good Talk” and “The Jeselnik Offensive.” Jeselnik is also widely known for his work on roasts. He’s participated in such notable specials as “The Roast of Donald Trump” and “The Roast of Charlie Sheen.” He’s also known for his work in the late night space and was the first stand-up comedian to ever appear on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.”

“Bones and All” continues Netflix’s investment in stand-up this fall. The streamer has already released new specials from Ali Wong, Deon Cole, Ellen DeGeneres, Rachel Bloom and Jo Koy, with specials from Bert Kreischer, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Michelle Buteau on the way. The streamer also ordered a weekly live variety talk show from John Mulaney following the success of the comedian’s short-lived “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.”