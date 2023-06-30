Tim Cook sitting in a pile of money

Tim Cook is sitting pretty, thanks to Apple's strong cash position.

Apple’s Back at $3 Trillion – Can It Stay There? | PRO Insight

by | June 30, 2023 @ 3:35 PM

It’s a good time to be Tim Cook, or one of his shareholders

When Apple scooted past the $3 trillion mark for the second time in its history on Friday, it did so under some incredible circumstances. The company had seen sales declines for two straight quarters with another anticipated on the way. It posted an earnings miss for the first time in almost seven years in February. And its highly anticipated product, the Vision Pro, isn’t scheduled to hit stores until 2024 and still feels like a prototype.

Yet while it seems like Apple shouldn’t be setting all-time stock market highs, and shouldn’t be up 53% this year, the company is much better positioned to remain at the $3 trillion level than when it first reached it, briefly, in early 2022. With a whole lot of cash, a little financial manipulation, and a growing services business, Apple’s thrived in a period of rising interest rates. And now that the worst of a tough economic moment is likely behind it, it’s set to flourish in the rebound ahead. 

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

