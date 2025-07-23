Apple to Release Ben Stiller’s Documentary About His Parents in October

Apple announced Wednesday morning the theatrical and streaming premieres for “Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost,” a new documentary about legendary comedians Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller directed by their son, actor and “Severance” director Ben Stiller.

The film is set to premiere in select theaters Oct. 17 before debuting on Apple TV+ a week later on Oct. 24. It tells the story of Stiller’s parents and explores their impact on popular culture, as well as their personal lives, where “the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred.” The film will also see Stiller turn the camera on himself and the rest of his family as they re-examine his parents’ impact on their lives.

“I feel very fortunate to be partnering once again with the incredible team at Apple TV+, this time on a project that is very personal to me and my family,” Stiller said in a statement. “It’s exciting to finally get to share it with audiences; and a great honor to celebrate my parents, both as I knew them growing up, and as I’ve come to know them in new ways through the making of this film.”

“Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost” is produced by Stiller, Academy Award winner John Lesher (“Severance”), Geoffrey Richman (“Severance,” “Tiger King”) and Lizz Morhaim (“The Super Models”). Bryn Mooser (“They Call Me Magic”), Justin Lacob (“The Lionheart”), Kathryn Everett (“Daughters”), Tony Hsieh (“Butterfly in the Sky”) and Andy Hsieh (“The Lionheart”) are all onboard as executive producers. Matthew Cherchio (“Diane Warren: Relentless”) served as supervising producer for Mooser’s XTR.

The film marks the latest collaboration between Stiller and Apple TV+. Their previous work together on “Severance” has resulted in that series emerging as Apple’s most-watched series. Its second season, which concluded in March, received a whopping 27 Emmy nominations — more than any other show nominated this year. “Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost” also marks Stiller’s first feature film effort as a director since 2016’s “Zoolander 2.”

The documentary’s announcement comes as Apple is just weeks removed from the theatrical release of its Brad Pitt-starring blockbuster “F1,” which ranks as the company’s highest-grossing theatrical film to date. Next up, Apple is set to unveil Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest,” which is slated to premiere in theaters on Aug. 22 before debuting on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.