Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reteam in First ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Teaser for A24/Apple Thriller

The New York-set film is based on Akira Kurosawa’s “High and Low”

Denzel Washington in "Highest 2 Lowest" (Apple/A24)
Ahead of the film’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival in a couple of weeks, A24 and Apple have revealed the first teaser trailer for “Highest 2 Lowest.” The new Spike Lee joint stars Denzel Washington as a music mogul with a reputation for having the “best ears in the business” who is targeted with a ransom plot.

The film is based on the 1963 Akira Kurosawa film “High and Low,” which follows a Japanese businessman struggling for control of a shoe company.

This is Washington and Lee’s fifth film together after “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Malcolm X,” “He Got Game” and “Inside Man.”

The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and A$AP Rocky.

“Highest 2 Lowest” will be released in select theaters by A24 on Aug. 22 and then streams exclusively on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

