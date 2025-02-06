‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Show?

Kaitlyn Dever stars as infamous scammer Belle Gibson in “Apple Cider Vinegar” — a woman who built a business empire on a fake cancer diagnosis.

As Belle lies her way through several business launches, she weaves a complex web of deceit with cancer patients, associates, friends and even her on partner. Dever stars in “Apple Cider Vinegar” alongside Alycia Debnam-Carey, Ashley Zukerman, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith and Phoenix Raei.

Keep on reading for the full breakdown of all the characters in “Apple Cider Vinegar,” and where you’ve seen them before.

Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix) Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson Kaitlyn Dever stars Belle Gibson, a troubled young woman who pretends to have brain cancer in hopes of gaining more attention in personal life, before the lie grows as she develops an app and book for healthy eating, using her trials and tribulations — both real and fake — as background for her journey. Dever has previously starred in Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” “Booksmart,” “No One Will Save You,” “Dopesick,” “Ticket to Paradise,” “Last Man Standing,” “Rosaline” and “Good Grief.” She will soon appear on “The Last of Us” Season 2.

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla in “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix) Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla, a cancer patient who embraces a natural treatment via diet and coffee enemas. She writes a book about her experience and develops a following, inspiring Belle to do the same. Debnam-Carey has starred in “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Saint X,” “It’s What’s Inside,” “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” and “The 100.”

Ashley Zukerman as Clive in “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix) Ashley Zukerman as Clive Ashley Zukerman plays Clive, Belle’s partner who stands by her side throughout her various business ventures, though it doesn’t mean he believes her entirely. You might have seen Zukerman in “Succession,” “A Teacher,” the “Fear Street” movies, “City on Fire” and “Silo.”

Aisha Dee as Chanelle in “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix) Aisha Dee as Chanelle Aisha Dee stars as Chanelle, Milla’s best friend and business partner who eventually becomes a close friend and associate of Belle’s, though her motive is questionable. You might have seen in Dee in “The Bold Type,” “Sissy,” “Look Both Ways” and “Safe Home.”

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy in Apple Cider Vinegar. (Netflix) Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays Lucy, a cancer patient who develops an admiration towards Belle after learning about her story. She is a loyal follower of Belle’s, even when Belle’s story is doubted by Lucy’s partner, Justin. Cobham-Hervey has appeared “I Am Woman,” “Young Woman and the Sea,” “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” and “Lone Wolf.”

Mark Coles Smith as Justin in “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix) Mark Coles Smith as Justin Mark Coles Smith plays Justin, Lucy’s partner who dislikes Lucy’s admiration of Belle, especially when he and his colleague get a tip that Belle has been faking her cancer journey. Smith can be seen in “Last Cab to Darwin,” “Mystery Road: Origin,” “Akoni” and “Pawno.”