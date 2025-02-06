‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Show?

Kaitlyn Dever stars as infamous scammer Belle Gibson

Apple-Cider-Vinegar
Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in "Apple Cider Vinegar" (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever stars as infamous scammer Belle Gibson in “Apple Cider Vinegar” — a woman who built a business empire on a fake cancer diagnosis.

As Belle lies her way through several business launches, she weaves a complex web of deceit with cancer patients, associates, friends and even her on partner. Dever stars in “Apple Cider Vinegar” alongside Alycia Debnam-Carey, Ashley Zukerman, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith and Phoenix Raei.

Keep on reading for the full breakdown of all the characters in “Apple Cider Vinegar,” and where you’ve seen them before.

Grammys 2025 split
Read Next
Grammys 2025: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet | Photos
Apple-Cider-Vinegar
Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson

Kaitlyn Dever stars Belle Gibson, a troubled young woman who pretends to have brain cancer in hopes of gaining more attention in personal life, before the lie grows as she develops an app and book for healthy eating, using her trials and tribulations — both real and fake — as background for her journey.

Dever has previously starred in Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” “Booksmart,” “No One Will Save You,” “Dopesick,” “Ticket to Paradise,” “Last Man Standing,” “Rosaline” and “Good Grief.” She will soon appear on “The Last of Us” Season 2.

Apple-Cider-Vinegar
Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla in “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix)

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla, a cancer patient who embraces a natural treatment via diet and coffee enemas. She writes a book about her experience and develops a following, inspiring Belle to do the same.

Debnam-Carey has starred in “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Saint X,” “It’s What’s Inside,” “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” and “The 100.”

Apple-Cider-Vinegar
Ashley Zukerman as Clive in “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix)

Ashley Zukerman as Clive

Ashley Zukerman plays Clive, Belle’s partner who stands by her side throughout her various business ventures, though it doesn’t mean he believes her entirely.

You might have seen Zukerman in “Succession,” “A Teacher,” the “Fear Street” movies, “City on Fire” and “Silo.”

Apple-Cider-Vinegar
Aisha Dee as Chanelle in “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix)

Aisha Dee as Chanelle

Aisha Dee stars as Chanelle, Milla’s best friend and business partner who eventually becomes a close friend and associate of Belle’s, though her motive is questionable.

You might have seen in Dee in “The Bold Type,” “Sissy,” “Look Both Ways” and “Safe Home.”

Apple-Cider-Vinegar
Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy in Apple Cider Vinegar. (Netflix)

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy

Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays Lucy, a cancer patient who develops an admiration towards Belle after learning about her story. She is a loyal follower of Belle’s, even when Belle’s story is doubted by Lucy’s partner, Justin.

Cobham-Hervey has appeared “I Am Woman,” “Young Woman and the Sea,” “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” and “Lone Wolf.”

Apple-Cider-Vinegar
Mark Coles Smith as Justin in “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix)

Mark Coles Smith as Justin

Mark Coles Smith plays Justin, Lucy’s partner who dislikes Lucy’s admiration of Belle, especially when he and his colleague get a tip that Belle has been faking her cancer journey.

Smith can be seen in “Last Cab to Darwin,” “Mystery Road: Origin,” “Akoni” and “Pawno.”

Apple-Cider-Vinegar
Phoenix Raei as Hek in Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix)

Phoenix Raei as Hek

Phoenix Raei plays Hek, a publicist in Los Angeles that Belle persuades to work with her.

Raei has appeared in “The Night Agent,” “The Rooster,” “Tehran” and “Love Me.”

Read Next
7 Shows to Watch If You Love ‘Inventing Anna’

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments