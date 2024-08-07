Apple Pivots Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s ‘Wolfs’ to One-Week Limited Theatrical Release

Apple Original Films is changing up its theatrical release strategy with “Wolfs,” the upcoming action comedy from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts and starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, which has a sequel already greenlit.

Rather than a full theatrical exclusive run similar to the ones Apple has done for films like “Argylle” and “Fly Me to the Moon” in partnership with legacy studios, “Wolfs” will be released in theaters for a limited release on Sept. 20 before being released on Apple TV+ one week later Sept. 27.

It is unclear whether “Wolfs,” which has Sony Pictures attached as a distribution partner will continue to run in theaters after its streaming release or if it is set to run in theaters for one week only. TheWrap has reached out to Apple for comment and will update with any response.

“‘Wolfs’ is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment,” said Apple Original Films’ head of features Matt Dentler in a statement. “With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, ‘Wolfs’ blends all the great elements of comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next.”

“Releasing the movie to theaters before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel,” Dentler continued.

Set for a premiere at the Venice Film Festival, “Wolfs” stars Pitt and Clooney as two “lone wolf” fixers separately assigned to clean up a high profile crime. Forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. Watts wrote and directed the film and also produced alongside Dianne McGunigle. Clooney is also producing with Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures while Pitt produces alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment. Michael Beugg is executive producer.