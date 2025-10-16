Apple TV and Peacock to Launch Bundle for $14.99 a Month

Soon you’ll be able to watch “Ted Lasso” and “Severance” for one discounted monthly fee. An Apple TV and Peacock bundle will launch on Oct. 20, Apple and NBCUniversal announced on Thursday.

The Apple TV and Peacock Premium (i.e. Peacock with ads) bundle will cost $14.99 a month, while the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus (i.e. Peacock without ads) costs $19.99 a month for a discount of over 30%.

Apple One subscribers on the Family and Premier plans can subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus and receive a special 35% discount – the first benefit of its kind for Apple’s all-in-one subscription bundle.

The bundle brings together Apple’s prestige programming that includes Emmy-winning “Severance,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Studio” with Peacock’s stable of comedy, reality and sports programming including “The Paper,” “The Traitors” and the NBA which kicks off later this month. Not to mention Apple original films like “F1” and Universal Pictures films that stream on Peacock like “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Moreover, those who don’t subscribe to the bundle will still be able to preview content from the other service. Apple TV app users and Peacock subscribers will be able to sample an extensive and curated selection of the partner service’s shows in each respective app. At launch, Peacock subscribers can enjoy up to three episodes of “Stick,” “Slow Horses,” “Silo,” “The Buccaneers,” “Foundation,” “Palm Royale” and “Prehistoric Planet” from Apple TV for free, while Apple TV app users will be able to watch up to three episodes of “Law & Order,” “Bel-Air,” “Twisted Metal,” “Love Island Games,” “Happy’s Place,” “The Hunting Party” and “Real Housewives of Miami” from Peacock.

“There is no more perfect combination of entertainment than the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, with our complementary content portfolios featuring the best shows, movies, sports and live events,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group. “With this first-of-its-kind initiative with Apple, we’re redefining what the customer journey should be for a streaming bundle with rich sampling and a smooth sign-up process, and we’re broadening the reach of Peacock to even more audiences.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce this all-inclusive bundle of incredible programming and to bring Apple TV’s beloved shows and movies to more viewers in more places,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple TV, Apple Music, Sports, and Beats. “From acclaimed originals to can’t-miss live sports, the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle unites the best of entertainment in a simple and seamless experience.”