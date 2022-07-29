Apple TV+ today unveiled the first trailer for “Lucy’s School,” a new original special celebrating educators based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

In this new tale, the Peanuts gang enjoy summer break but are anxious about starting at a new school in the Fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead. But, unsurprisingly, teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds. “Lucy’s School” is a love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi (“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”), written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, who also executive produce alongside Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and is produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

Also coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, August 12 through its partnership with WildBrain are new episodes of the Apple Original, “The Snoopy Show” season two. It joins a roster of new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain on Apple TV+ that include “Snoopy in Space” season two, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” and “For Auld Lang Syne.”

Following an industry-wide bidding situation, Apple first secured the rights to produce new Peanuts content back in 2018 through an agreement with DHX Media. The 2015 film “The Peanuts Movie” earned nearly $250 million at the worldwide box office, showcasing the property’s enduring appeal.