DC superhero sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is set to make waves this December, as audiences eagerly await Jason Momoa’s return to play the titular character of Aquaman.

The film took the top spot on Whip Media’s Movie Anticipation Report for the month, based on viewing intent data from TV Time, Whip Media’s TV and movie tracking app, with more than 28 million global registered users.

Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman join Momoa in the film, which is a follow-up to “Aquaman” (2018). The film retains director James Wan, who also worked on the previous film, and is best known for his work in the horror genre, including the “Saw,” “Insidious” and “The Conjuring” movie franchises.