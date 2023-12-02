‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Leads Top 10 Most-Anticipated Movies of December | Chart

Warner Bros. and Netflix take the top spots on this month’s list

Whip Media
Aquaman 2 poster
Warner Bros.

DC superhero sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is set to make waves this December, as audiences eagerly await Jason Momoa’s return to play the titular character of Aquaman. 

The film took the top spot on Whip Media’s Movie Anticipation Report for the month, based on viewing intent data from TV Time, Whip Media’s TV and movie tracking app, with more than 28 million global registered users. 

Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman join Momoa in the film, which is a follow-up to “Aquaman” (2018). The film retains director James Wan, who also worked on the previous film, and is best known for his work in the horror genre, including the “Saw,” “Insidious” and “The Conjuring” movie franchises.

Whip Media

Nick Lorenzo

Nick Lorenzo is a client solutions specialist at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Whip Media, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO partners, visit the Data and Analysis hub.

