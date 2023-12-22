‘Aquaman 2:’ Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is here.

The superhero sequel follows Aquaman (Jason Momoa), as he deals with parenthood and the threat of Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who is out for revenge after Aquaman killed his father, a dangerous pirate. Manta aligns himself with a dark magic that could kill Aquaman’s underwater kingdom and the surface world as well. It’s up to Aquaman and his ne’er-do-well brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to save the planet and stop the villainous Manta.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” serves as the final film in the so-called Snyderverse, a group of interconnected stories that began with Snyder’s “Man of Steel” and continued with his “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” (Other movies included in this universe: “Wonder Woman” and its sequel as well as this summer’s “The Flash.”) While this marks the end of the road for those movies, with James Gunn and Peter Safran ushering in a new era of DC superhero movies with 2025’s “Superman Legacy,” the question still remains: is there a post-credits scene for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?” We’ll answer that – and more, below.

Is there a post-credits sequence for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?”

There is not a post-credits sequence for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Is there a mid-credits sequence for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?”

There is, actually!

How does that work, if this is the end of the DCEU and, probably, Momoa’s time as Aquaman? Aren’t these things usually used to tee up the next movie?

That is what they are usually for. Although sometimes they just introduce some random character who we never see again. Anyway, the “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” moment is just a funny little scene.

Like the shawarma post-credits scene in “Avengers?”

Exactly!

Does it involve shawarma?

No.

But it is food-related?

Maybe.

Does it connect back to the movie?

It does.

Are you bummed that this is the last Momoa-as-Aquaman outing?

Actually, yes. Few actors in the Snyderverse embodied their characters as fully (and with as much verve) as Momoa. And this movie, despite reviews, is a great time at the movies.

Is Batman involved at all?

As we previous said, no.

Anything else?

Not really.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is in theaters now.