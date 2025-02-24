‘Wicked’ Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Perform at 2025 Oscars

“Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to perform at the 2025 Oscars.

The nominees and stars of the hit Universal film adaptation will take the stage for the March 2 telecast, though details on which song they will perform remains under wraps.

Grande and Erivo are among the slate of Oscars performers announced on Monday, less than a week before the Sunday ceremony. The “Wicked” stars will take the stage at the Dolby Theatre alongside Doja Cat, Blackpink’s Lisa, Raye and Queen Latifah.

The singers will participate in performances celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends at the 97th Oscars, per the official release. It’s unknown whether Doja Cat, Lisa and Raye will perform their recent collaboration, “Born Again.”

This year’s Oscars will not include live performances of the songs nominated in the best original song category, which include “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez,” “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight,” “Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing” and “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late.”

As the show moves away from “live performances,” the show promises to “be focused on the songwriters,” with a Jan. 22 letter from the Academy explaining, “We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life. All of this, and more, will uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year’s nominees.”

Songs from “Wicked,” however, are not included in this policy since they do not qualify for the best original song category because most of the music is adapted from the Broadway musical.

This year’s presenters will bring a fair amount of star power, with last year’s winners Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. confirmed to present awards at Sunday’s ceremony. Nick Offerman will be this year’s announcer, while presenters include Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana De Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Oprah Winfrey, Joe Alwyn, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen and Ben Stiller, among others.