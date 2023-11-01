This article contains spoilers for the Oct. 31 episode of “Dancing With the Stars”



The nine remaining couples on “Dancing With the Stars” hit the dance floor in costume as vampires, werewolves and skeletons on Tuesday night, which also happened to be Halloween.

The season’s first dance marathon gave the points edge to Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, who had been tied at the top of the leaderboard with “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix after their solo dances.

For her gothic Argentine Tango, Madix was a harpy and Pasha Pashkov was a harpy slayer as they danced to an instrumental version of “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish. Guest judge Niecy Nash proclaimed it was “amazing” and “so beautiful,” adding, “I am obsessed with you.”Bruno Tonioli raved, “This is how you do it!” of the note-perfect dance. Carrie Ann Inaba told Pons, “I think you have what it takes to win it.” Madix earned all 9s and a 10 from Tonioli.

Xochitl Gomez was limping after her routine with Val Chmerkovskiy on DWTS Monster Night (ABC)

Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were an undead duo in a Contemporary routine inspired by “Moon Knight.” Chmerkovskiy carried Gomez after she appeared to have hurt her leg. Hough asked if she was okay after her tumble and she insisted she was fine, despite standing on one leg. She also earned a 37 from the judges.

The 17-year-0ld actress bounced back to win the dance marathon at the end of the show. She ended as the leaderboard champ with a score of 42.

The star going home on Week 6 was realtor and reality TV star Mauricio Urmansky, despite landing in the middle of the leaderboard with 31/40 for his Argentine Tango set to “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell. The outgoing celeb said the experience was “extraordinary”and “a beautiful, beautiful journey.” Partner Emma Slater said it was a “blessing” and that dancing together “meant a lot to both of us.”

Pasha Pashkov and Alyson Hannigan’s vampire Paso Doble on Monster Night (ABC)

Appropriately enough, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Alyson Hannigan and partner Sasha Farber were vampires for a cape-twirling Paso Doble to Muse’s “Supermassive Black Hole.” Tonioli said the dance had “bite,” but reminded her to stay in character throughout. Inaba told her it was her best dance so far and praised the strength of the side-by-side dancing. Last week, Hannigan earned her first 7s, this week she got her first 8 from Tonioli.

Singer Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach performed a Contemporary to a cover of “Zombie” by The Cranberries, dressed as zombie/mummy hybrids. It was the first time Mraz was called on to do lifts with his partner. The dance ended dramatically with Karagach slung over his shoulder.

Derek Hough called it “weird monster yoga” and “a fantastic way to start Monster Night.” Nash praised Mraz’s lifts while Tonioli thought one had gone wrong. Still, the ever-enthusiastic judge called it “so haunting… like a mini gothic thriller.” The duo earned all 9s for a score of 36 out of 40.

Lele Pons channeled Wednesday Addams for a Paso Doble set to “Bloody Mary (Wednesday Dance TikTok Version)” by Lady Gaga. She and partner Brandon Armstrong, who was a spider, scored all 8s, except for a 9 from Tonioli. Inaba urged Pons to “take that fire and dump it into the dance.” Hough said “the power of your performance is a 10 always,” but said it could use some refinement.

Former “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev Jived as skeletons to “Skeleton Sam” by LVCRFT. Hough suggested that Lawson and Pons rehearse together so Lawson could gain more power and Pons could pick up some refinement tips.

“Too Hot to Handle” star Harry Jowsey admitted that the low scores and online criticism from viewers from last week had gotten him down. Partner Rylee Arnold surprised him with a visit from her older sister, former pro dancer Lindsay Arnold, and a more ambitious routine. The pair were aliens for an Argentine Tango set to “Blinding Lights” by District 78, which earned scored 28 points.

Inaba told Jowsey she was proud of him, but urged the 6’4″ contestant to give a “full-body performance.” Hough urged him to pay attention to the fans who have been saving him from elimination since the competition began. Jowsey was saved on Tuesday, despite ending up at the bottom of the leaderboard again.

“The Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd performed a Viennese Waltz as The Big Bad Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood to “It’s A Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” by James Brown. Inaba called it “incredible” and loved the way the actor connected with the audience. He earned all 8s, except for a 7 from Hough.

Peta Murgatroyd and Barry Williams waltzed as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf. (ABC)



During the season’s first dance marathon, couples performed a disco Hustle to “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, where Williams was eliminated first, followed by Jowsey. The second half of the marathon was a Charleston to “Grim Grinning Ghosts (Dance Party). In a nod to horror classic “Carrie,” Gomez and Pashko had a bucket — full of confetti, not blood — emptied on their heads.

LEADERBOARD WEEK 6

Judges’ Scores for Solo Dances

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: 37/40

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashko: 37/40

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: 36/40

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: 35/40

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: 33/40

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater 31/40 [Eliminated]

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: 30/40

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: 29/40

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: 28/40

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev were dancing skeletons on Week 6. (ABC)

Total Scores After Dance Marathon

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: 42

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashko: 41

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: 39

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: 38

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: 37

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: 33 [Eliminated]

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: 32

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: 31

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: 29

“Veep” star Matt Walsh was the first celeb booted from Season 32, followed by Jamie Lynn Spears, model Tyson Beckford, NFL star Adrian Peterson and actress Mira Sorvino.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs live on Tuesdays on ABC and streams on Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu.