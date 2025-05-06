No, Armie Hammer Is Not Going to Be in a Safdie Bros. Movie

No, Armie Hammer is not going to be in a Safdie Brothers movie next year.

Confusion arose Monday afternoon with Hammer shared an image on Instagram of an apparent poster for a movie called “Persona Non Grata” starring the actor, directed Josh and Benny Safdie, and hinting at a Fall 2026 release. TheWrap confirmed through reps of the Safdie Brothers that the “movie” does not exist.

Once starring in films like “Call Me By Your Name” opposite Timotheé Chalamet and David Fincher’s “The Social Network,” Hammer’s career derailed in 2021 following sexual assault allegations and apparent cannibalistic fantasies. He spent some time selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands before returning to the big screen in 2024 western “Frontier Crucible” opposite William H. Macy. Since then he’s spoken up about getting choosier with roles as his return to Hollywood heats up.

“I’m turning jobs down. My dance card’s getting pretty full,” Hammer said on Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzy’s “Your Mom’s House” podcast. “That first job that I turned down after four years of this s–t, I mean, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

It’s unclear if the fake “Persona Non Grata” film is park of that full dance card or not.

Hammer also spoke about the cannibalistic fantasies on “The Louis Theroux Podcast” in February claiming his messages were “between two people who were joking and pushing each other and egging each other on.”

“Sometimes when you’re involved with a person and you’re dating and you guys are having sex and you are a bit of a provocateur and you are exacerbated by alcohol or drugs or anything like that, it’s fun to ruffle feathers and it’s fun to push the envelope little by little,” he said. “Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No.”