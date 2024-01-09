Hollywood’s Art Directors Guild on Tuesday announced its nominees for the 28th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards.
“It’s our honor and privilege to gather the guild to recognize the excellence among our members,” says award show producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG in a joint statement.
Among feature film nominees, the categories are divided among period pieces, fantasy films, contemporary and animated projects. Many of the year’s most acclaimed pictures are among the nominees, including recent Golden Globe best film winners “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things.”
The ADG Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony on Feb. 10, 2024 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Ovation Hollywood. Actor and comedian Max Greenfield will host the ceremony.
As previously announced by the organization, production designer Lawrence G. Paull (“Blade Runner”) will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.
The awards nominees are as follows:
FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
Asteroid City
Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
Killers of the Flower Moon
Production Designer: Jack Fisk
Maestro
Production Designer: Kevin Thompson
Napoleon
Production Designer: Arthur Max
Oppenheimer
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Barbie
Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood
The Creator
Production Designer: James Clyne
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Production Designer: Beth Mickle
Poor Things
Production Designers: James Price, Shona Heath
Wonka
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Beau is Afraid
Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
John Wick: Chapter 4
Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
The Killer
Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Production Designer: Gary Freeman
Saltburn
Production Designer: Suzie Davies
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boy and the Heron
Art Director: Yoji Takeshige
Elemental
Production Designer: Don Shank
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Production Designer: Patrick O’Keefe
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Production Designer: Guillaume Aretos
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Production Designer: Yashar Kassai
TELEVISION NOMINEES:
ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Crown: “Sleep Dearie Sleep”
Production Designer: Martin Childs
The Gilded Age: “His Grace the Duke,” “Close Enough to Touch,” “Warning Shots”
Production Designer: Bob Shaw
The Great: “You the People,” “Fun,” “Peter and the Wolf”
Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan”
Production Designer: Bill Groom
Perry Mason: “Chapter Eleven”
Production Designer: Keith Cunningham
ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
For All Mankind: “The Bear Hug”
Production Designer: Seth Reed
The Last of Us: “Infected”
Production Designer: John Paino
Loki: “Ouroboros”
Production Designer: Kasra Farahani
The Mandalorian: “Chapter 23: The Spies”
Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Andrew L. Jones
Silo: “Machines”
Production Designer: Gavin Bocquet
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Fargo: “Trials and Tribulations”
Production Designer: Trevor Smith
The Morning Show: “The Kármán Line,” “Ghost in the Machine,” “Love Island”
Production Designer: Nelson Coates
Poker Face: “Escape From Shit Mountain”
Production Designer: Judy Rhee
Succession: “America Decides”
Production Designer: Stephen Carter
Yellowjackets: “Digestif”
Production Designer: Margot Ready
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
All the Light We Cannot See
Production Designer: Simon Elliott
A Murder at the End of the World
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Beef
Production Designer: Grace Yun
Daisy Jones & The Six
Production Designer: Jessica Kender
Lessons in Chemistry
Production Designer: Cat Smith
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Bear: “Omelette”
Production Designer: Merje Veski
Only Murders in the Building: “Sitzprobe,” “Opening Night”
Production Designer: Patrick Howe
Our Flag Means Death: “Impossible Birds,” “Red Flags,” “Man on Fire”
Production Designer: Ra Vincent
Reservation Dogs: “Deer Lady”
Production Designer: Brandon Tonner-Connolly
What We Do in the Shadows: “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor”
Production Designer: Shayne Fox
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Twerk O’ Clock”
Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen
Bunk’d: “The Glitching Hour”
Production Designer: Kelly Hogan
The Conners: “Road Trip and Guilt Trip”
Production Designer: Jerry Dunn
Frasier: “Moving In”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
That 90’s Show: “Free Leia”
Production Designer: Greg J. Grande
VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “I’m Clapping From My Puss,” “What Kind of Medicine Does Dr. King Practice?,” “Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out”
Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
History of the World, Part II: “VIII”
Production Designer: Monica Sotto
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Blame it on the Edit”
Production Designer: Gianna Costa
Saturday Night Live: “Jenna Ortega/The 1975,” “Nate Bargatze/Foo Fighters”
Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio
Squid Game: The Challenge: “War”
Production Designers: Mathieu Weekes, Benjamin Norman
VARIETY SPECIAL
76th Annual Tony Awards
Production Designer: Steve Bass
80th Golden Globe Awards
Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Production Designer: Bruce Ryan
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Production Designer: Misty Buckley
The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium
Production Designer: Es Devlin
COMMERCIALS
Apple: The New Macbook Pro: “Scary Fast”
Production Designer: François Audouy
Booking.com: “Somewhere, Anywhere,” The Musical
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Dom Perignon: “Lady Gaga – The Labor of Creation”
Production Designer: Dylan Kahn
Giorgio Armani: “Armani Si”
Production Designer: Annie Beauchamp
M&M’s: “Ma&Ya’s”
Production Designer: Natalie Groce
SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS
Apple: “The Underdogs: Swiped Mac”
Production Designer: Jason Hougaard
boygenius: “the film”
Production Designer: Jen Dunlap
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste: “Candy Necklace”
Production Designer: Brandon Mendez
Miley Cyrus: “River”
Production Designer: Kurt Gefke
Taylor Swift: “I Can See You”
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
