Hollywood’s Art Directors Guild on Tuesday announced its nominees for the 28th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards.

“It’s our honor and privilege to gather the guild to recognize the excellence among our members,” says award show producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG in a joint statement.

Among feature film nominees, the categories are divided among period pieces, fantasy films, contemporary and animated projects. Many of the year’s most acclaimed pictures are among the nominees, including recent Golden Globe best film winners “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things.”

The ADG Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony on Feb. 10, 2024 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Ovation Hollywood. Actor and comedian Max Greenfield will host the ceremony.

As previously announced by the organization, production designer Lawrence G. Paull (“Blade Runner”) will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.

The awards nominees are as follows:

FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Asteroid City

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Designer: Jack Fisk

Maestro

Production Designer: Kevin Thompson

Napoleon

Production Designer: Arthur Max

Oppenheimer

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Barbie

Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood

The Creator

Production Designer: James Clyne

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Production Designer: Beth Mickle

Poor Things

Production Designers: James Price, Shona Heath

Wonka

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Beau is Afraid

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

John Wick: Chapter 4

Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

The Killer

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Production Designer: Gary Freeman

Saltburn

Production Designer: Suzie Davies

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and the Heron

Art Director: Yoji Takeshige

Elemental

Production Designer: Don Shank

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Designer: Patrick O’Keefe

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Production Designer: Guillaume Aretos

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Production Designer: Yashar Kassai

TELEVISION NOMINEES:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Crown: “Sleep Dearie Sleep”

Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Gilded Age: “His Grace the Duke,” “Close Enough to Touch,” “Warning Shots”

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

The Great: “You the People,” “Fun,” “Peter and the Wolf”

Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan”

Production Designer: Bill Groom

Perry Mason: “Chapter Eleven”

Production Designer: Keith Cunningham

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

For All Mankind: “The Bear Hug”

Production Designer: Seth Reed

The Last of Us: “Infected”

Production Designer: John Paino

Loki: “Ouroboros”

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 23: The Spies”

Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Andrew L. Jones

Silo: “Machines”

Production Designer: Gavin Bocquet

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Fargo: “Trials and Tribulations”

Production Designer: Trevor Smith

The Morning Show: “The Kármán Line,” “Ghost in the Machine,” “Love Island”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Poker Face: “Escape From Shit Mountain”

Production Designer: Judy Rhee

Succession: “America Decides”

Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Yellowjackets: “Digestif”

Production Designer: Margot Ready

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

All the Light We Cannot See

Production Designer: Simon Elliott

A Murder at the End of the World

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

Beef

Production Designer: Grace Yun

Daisy Jones & The Six

Production Designer: Jessica Kender

Lessons in Chemistry

Production Designer: Cat Smith

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Bear: “Omelette”

Production Designer: Merje Veski

Only Murders in the Building: “Sitzprobe,” “Opening Night”

Production Designer: Patrick Howe

Our Flag Means Death: “Impossible Birds,” “Red Flags,” “Man on Fire”

Production Designer: Ra Vincent

Reservation Dogs: “Deer Lady”

Production Designer: Brandon Tonner-Connolly

What We Do in the Shadows: “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor”

Production Designer: Shayne Fox

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Twerk O’ Clock”

Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Bunk’d: “The Glitching Hour”

Production Designer: Kelly Hogan

The Conners: “Road Trip and Guilt Trip”

Production Designer: Jerry Dunn

Frasier: “Moving In”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

That 90’s Show: “Free Leia”

Production Designer: Greg J. Grande

VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “I’m Clapping From My Puss,” “What Kind of Medicine Does Dr. King Practice?,” “Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out”

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

History of the World, Part II: “VIII”

Production Designer: Monica Sotto

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Blame it on the Edit”

Production Designer: Gianna Costa

Saturday Night Live: “Jenna Ortega/The 1975,” “Nate Bargatze/Foo Fighters”

Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio

Squid Game: The Challenge: “War”

Production Designers: Mathieu Weekes, Benjamin Norman

VARIETY SPECIAL

76th Annual Tony Awards

Production Designer: Steve Bass

80th Golden Globe Awards

Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Production Designer: Bruce Ryan

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Production Designer: Misty Buckley

The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium

Production Designer: Es Devlin

COMMERCIALS

Apple: The New Macbook Pro: “Scary Fast”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Booking.com: “Somewhere, Anywhere,” The Musical

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Dom Perignon: “Lady Gaga – The Labor of Creation”

Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Giorgio Armani: “Armani Si”

Production Designer: Annie Beauchamp

M&M’s: “Ma&Ya’s”

Production Designer: Natalie Groce

SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS

Apple: “The Underdogs: Swiped Mac”

Production Designer: Jason Hougaard

boygenius: “the film”

Production Designer: Jen Dunlap

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste: “Candy Necklace”

Production Designer: Brandon Mendez

Miley Cyrus: “River”

Production Designer: Kurt Gefke

Taylor Swift: “I Can See You”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman