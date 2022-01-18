‘Arthur’ Final Episodes Will Tease Characters’ Future

PBS Kids is celebrating the end of “Arthur,” television’s longest-running animated show for kids, with a 250-episode marathon and four new episodes that will culminate with a look at the characters all grown up.

The marathon will also feature back-to-back movie specials on the PBS Kids 24/7 channel and PBS Kids YouTube livestream from Feb. 16 at 9:00 a.m. ET to Feb. 21 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

On Feb. 21, the four new episodes will air on Feb. 21 on PBS stations and will stream free on PBS Kids, bringing to conclusion the show’s 25th and final television season.

However, this isn’t the end for all “Arthur” content. In 2022 and beyond, the famous aardvark can be seen and heard in digital games, a new podcast and video shorts that tackle timely and compelling topics.

Additionally, PBS will partner with other platforms to create new content, including Gen-Z Media for a new podcast that will be available on audio streaming platforms and on pbskids.org.

New interactive “Arthur” games are planned to launch on pbskids.org and the PBS Kids Games app.

“For more than 25 years, Arthur and his friends have kept viewers learning and growing through their true-to-life experiences,” said Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager, PBS Kids in a statement. “We can’t wait to debut these episodes and introduce new ‘Arthur’ content that will give fans more ways to engage with their favorite aardvark.”

Carol Greenwald, senior executive producer, GBH Kids said: “It’s been a privilege to work with an extraordinary and talented team to bring to Arthur to public television audiences for more than two decades. We’re excited about Arthur’s next chapter – sharing the stories and experiences of Arthur and his Elwood City community to the media platforms where the next generation of kids and families will connect with them for years to come.”

Added Marc Brown, author of the “Arthur Adventure” book series: “It’s amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS Kids that would last 25 years. Now more than ever the last line of my first book ‘Arthur’s Nose’ rings true – ‘There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.’”