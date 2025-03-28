As AI Takes His Readers, This Leading History Publisher Wonders What’s Next

World History Encyclopedia CEO Jan van der Crabben saw his site show up in Google’s AI Overviews and ChatGPT. Then traffic dropped 25%

Late last year, Jan van der Crabben’s AI fears materialized. His World History Encyclopedia — the world’s second most visited history website — showed up in Google’s AI Overviews, synthesized and presented alongside other history sites. Then, its traffic cratered, dropping 25% in November.

Van der Crabben, the website’s CEO and founder, knew he was getting a preview of what many online publishers may soon experience. His site built a sizable audience with plenty of help from Google, which still accounts for 80% of its traffic. But as AI search and bots like ChatGPT ingest and summarize the web’s content, that traffic is starting to disappear.

