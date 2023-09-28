Fashion designer Asha Daniels is speaking out against Lizzo in her first network television interview with ABC News Studios’ “Impact x Nightline.”

Daniels, who designed the wardrobe for Lizzo’s dancers on her 2023 tour, filed a lawsuit against the singer earlier this month, accusing her of creating a “sexualized, racially charged and illegal work environment.”

“I’m coming into work with someone who has physically assaulted me, with someone who’s threatened me, someone who is not allowing me to go eat when I need to eat,” Daniels told ABC News’ Janai Norman in an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap from the show that will air Thursday.

The suit also alleges that Lizzo’s management team made “racist and fatphobic comments mocking Black women,” and that Daniels was denied worker medical care and forced to “endure degrading sexual harassment.”

“[Wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura] would regularly mock both Lizzo and the big girls and she would refer to them as fat or just like a bevy of really inappropriate things, useless, lazy, and she would do like a black stereotypical impersonation of them,” Daniels recalled. “And I told her, ‘This is actually really offensive’ and she just laughed it off.”

“I was so shocked that Lizzo’s workplace wasn’t in line with who we know as the star Lizzo,” she added.

A spokesperson for Lizzo previously told TheWrap that the lawsuit is a “bogus, absurd publicity-stunt” filed by someone who “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.”

“We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None,” they added.

In addition to Daniels, the ABC News Studios program will feature interviews with her former backup dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez, who filed a separate lawsuit accusing Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile workplace; their attorney Ron Zambrano; defense attorney and ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire; music and culture journalist Mya Abraham; professional dancer, talent manager and producer Slay Smiles; and crisis public relations expert Molly McPherson.

“Impact x Nightline” is executive produced by Eman Varoqua. Candace Smith Chekwa serves as senior broadcast producer.

The show is overseen by streaming news vice president Justin Dial and senior vice president of streaming and digital content Reena Mehta. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley.

Watch the clip in the video above.