Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” is on the horizon. And the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is ready, with a whole host of activities and special merchandise tied into the new film, which may be as whimsical and enchanting as Anderson’s films themselves.

The Austin, Texas-based company’s “Asteroid City” plans include a live conversation with Wes Anderson and cast, a special beer from Delaware-based Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, limited edition “Asteroid City” vintage themed lunchbox and thermos sets, Chili Supper Screenings featuring a custom themed menu, and custom-designed letterpress postcard giveaways on opening weekend.

The Alamo Drafthouse will hold exclusive advance screenings at theaters across the country on June 12, which is earlier than the New York and Los Angeles date of June 16 and nationwide release on June 23. These Drafthouse screenings will be the only place for fans to see the film early. Plus, guests of the Brooklyn theater will be treated to a Wes Anderson and cast Q&A, which will be streamed to Drafthouse locations nationwide. Tickets are available now.

Additionally, a new beer from Dogfish Head, available at select Alamo Drafthouse locations, Asteroid City Lager is “ brewed with regenerative pilsner malt, tuxpeno corn malt, zuper saazer hops, and mid-20th century Pennsylvania lager yeast for a crisp, clean, and easy-drinking beer” (according to an official release). Sounds pretty out of this world.

The Alamo Drafthouse’s exclusive limited-edition lunchbox and thermos, sold with tickets, will be available for purchase online from Wednesday, May 24 to Thursday, June 15th by 11:50 p.m. Wait. That’s right now!

The Alamo Drafthouse will also hold specil Chili Supper Screenings at select theaters during the opening week of “Asteroid City.” These screenings come with a custom, pre-set menu “featuring chili, hotdogs, grilled cheese, themed popcorn, and the Alamo Drafthouse/Dogfish Head beer collaboration, Asteroid City Lager.” Guests attending these screenings are encouraged to dress as their favorite Wes Anderson character; dibs on the Fantastic Mr. Fox.

“Karrie and I watched Bottle Rocket while building the very first Alamo and began over-performing on his films starting with ‘Rushmore’,” says Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman Tim League in an official statement. “For the entire history of Alamo, the launch of a new Wes Anderson film is cause for celebration. We cannot wait to savor the many delightful nuances of Asteroid City with the Alamo community.”

“Asteroid City” follows a group of kids who travel to the titular town to engage in a Junior Stargazer convention. While there something otherworldly happens. It looks cute as hell. The cast features Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Margot Robbie, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon and Jeff Goldblum (among many others).

Ready to show off your Wes Anderson fandom and maybe come back with some cool merchandise?