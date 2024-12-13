‘Astro Bot’ Wins Game of the Year at 2024 Game Awards

Gaming has a new award-winning mascot, and he’s a little blue robot. PlayStation’s “Astro Bot” took home Game of the Year, the top honor bestowed by the 2024 Game Awards.

In addition to the big name awards, the PlayStation 5 title also took home the coveted Best Game Direction as well as Best Action/Adventure Game and Best Family Game. Overall, the title won the most awards Thursday evening.

It’s not too surprising that “Astro Bot” would have such a strong showing. Astro was first introduced to the world through “Astro Bot Rescue Mission,” a 2018 game that utilized the PlayStation 4’s VR headset. That game was a critical hit, but it wasn’t until 2020 that Astro became something of a household name. That’s when the company unveiled “Astro’s Playroom,” a controller tutorial of sorts that came preinstalled on all PlayStation 5 consoles.

The third title using this character, “Astro Bot” follows the little robot Astro as he rescues other robots, many of which look like beloved PlayStation characters. The 3D platformer, which was developed by Team Asobi and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, sold 1.5 million units by November 2024 and has been universally praised.

The other two titles that won the most awards were “Metaphor: ReFantanzio,” which took home Best Narrative, Best Art Direction and Best RPG, and “Balatro,” which took home Best Independent Game, Best Debut Independent Game and Best Mobile Game. “Metaphor: ReFantanzio” comes from Studio Zero, Atlus and Sega and follows an orphaned boy who comes from a magic-wielding tribe who competes in a tournament to decide his kingdom’s successor. As for “Balatro,” it’s a deck building game in which players play poker hands. It was developed by LocalThunk and published by Playstack.

There was one TV show that also took home top honors on Thursday. Prime Video’s “Fallout” won Best Adaptation. The series also won two Creative Arts Emmys and scored three Primetime Emmy nominations.

But as is always the case when it comes to the Game Awards, the most exciting part of the night were the trailers. The program features first looks at upcoming titles “Borderlands 4” (Gearbox Software), “Dispatch” (Adhoc), “Elden Ring Nightreign” (FromSoftware, Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.), “Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet” (Naughty Dog), “Mafia: The Old Country” (Hangar 13), “Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds” (SEGA), “Split Fiction” (Hazelight Studios), “Stage Fright” (Ghost Town Games) and “The Witcher 4 “(CD Projekt Red).

Here’s the full list of winners from the 2024 Game Awards:

Game of the Year: “ASTRO BOT: (Team Asobi/SIE)

Best Game Direction: “ASTRO BOT” (Team Asobi/SIE)

Best Narrative: “Metaphor: ReFantanzio” (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Art Direction: “Metaphor: ReFantazio” (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Score and Music: “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” (Square Enix)

Best Audio Design: “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2” (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Performance: Melina Juergens, “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2”

Innovation in Accessibility: “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Games for Impact: “Neva” (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Best Ongoing Game: “Helldivers 2” (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Best Community Support: “Baldur’s Gate 3” (Larian)

Best Independent Game: “Balatro” (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Best Debut Indie Game: “Balatro” (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Best Mobile Game: “Balatro” (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Best VR/AR Game: “Batman: Arkham Shadow” (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)

Best Action Game: “Black Myth: Wukong “(Game Science)

Best Action/Adventure Game: “ASTRO BOT” (Team Asobi/SIE)

Best RPG: “Metaphor: ReFantazio” (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Fighting Game: “Tekken 8” (Bandai Namco)

Best Family Game: “ASTRO BOT” (Team Asobi/SIE)

Best Sim/Strategy Game: “Frostpunk 2” (11 Bit Studios)

Best Sports/Racing Game: “EA Sports FC 25” (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game: “Helldivers 2” (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)

Best Adaptation: “Fallout” (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)

Most Anticipated Game: “Grand Theft Auto VI” (Rockstar Games)

Content Creator of the Year: CaseOh

Best Esports Game: “League of Legends” (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete: Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

Best Esports Team: T1 (League of Legends)

Players’ Voice: Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)