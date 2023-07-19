Atom Egoyan’s ‘Seven Veils’ to Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Atom Egoyan’s “Seven Veils” will have its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Wednesday. The Canadian filmmaker of “Exotica,” “The Sweet Hereafter” and “Chloe” will present his film at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in a special Sept. 8 “Avant-premiere” screening held in partnership with the Canadian Opera Company.

“Seven Veils” stars Amanda Seyfried and was inspired by Egoyan’s recent experience with a revival of his 1996 version of the opera “Salome,” which he directed for the first time in 1996 for the Canadian Opera Company. In the film, Seyfried plays a theater director who is haunted by the past while mounting a version of that opera, the most famous work of her mentor.

Ambur Braid and Michael Kupfer-Radecky, who appeared Egoyan’s recent staging of the opera, will reprise their roles of Salome and John the Baptist in the film. After the Avant-premiere screening on Sept. 8, the film will have its official world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the festival on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The film will be Egoyan’s 18th TIFF premiere.

“Amanda is a phenomenal actress, and here she brilliantly plays a woman dealing with complex and explosive relationships in her past, present, and future,” Egoyan said in a statement. “To have the world premiere of this film at TIFF and to be partnering with the Canadian Opera Company really brings my two great passions together in such a beautiful way.”

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival will open on Sept. 7 and run through Sept. 17. Previously, the festival announced that it will host the world premieres of Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” and Ladj Ly’s “Les Indesirables.” Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks.