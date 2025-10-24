‘Miami Vice’: Austin Butler in Early Talks to Join Michael B. Jordan in Reboot

Austin Butler is in early talks to star in a reboot of “Miami Vice” from “F1” and “Top Gun: Maverick” filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. In the relaunch, Butler would play James “Sonny” Crockett, a character originally played by Don Johnson and later portrayed by Colin Farrell.

Michael B. Jordan is in talks to play Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, a character originated by Philip Michael Thomas and later taken on by Jamie Foxx. The duo would play two undercover detectives who delve into Miami’s underworld of crime and drugs.

“Miami Vice” started as a TV series, created by Anthony Yerkovich, that ran from 1984 to 1989. It was later revived by Michael Mann (who executive produced the show) as a film in 2006.

Its was announced in September that Universal was slating the latest incarnation of the “Miami Vice” franchise for Aug. 6, 2027. Dan Gilroy, who just won an Emmy for his work on the “Star Wars” series “Andor,” will write the script with two-time Oscar nominee Eric Singer. Kosinski will produce with Dylan Clark.

Butler most recently starred in Sony’s “Caught Stealing” for director Darren Aronofsky. He is repped at WME.

Universal had no comment.