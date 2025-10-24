‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Reveals Winner of Fan Open Casting Call | Video

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has found its Blair.

In May, a contest was announced on social media for fans to audition for the “Hunger Games” prequel. And now they have announced that Devon Singletary has secured the role of Blair. He will star alongside Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Maya Hawke, Iris Apatow and Glenn Close.

You can watch Singletary’s reaction to winning the contest in the video below.

The movie is based on Suzanne Collins’ book of the same name, which was released earlier this year. It will serve as a sequel to 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” and a prequel to the mainline “Hunger Games” film series, which began in 2012 and inspired three sequels – 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” 2014’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” and 2015’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.” Francis Lawrence, who has directed every movie since “Catching Fire,” returns to direct “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Billy Porter, Edvin Ryding, Lili Taylor, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Whitney Peak also star in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which is now in production, is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.