‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Adds Iris Apatow and Edvin Ryding to Cast

Sandra Förster and Jax Guerrero also join the Haymitch-focused prequel film out November 2026

JD Knapp
Iris Apatow and Edvin Ryding (Credit: Getty Images)
Iris Apatow and Edvin Ryding (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has found its Proserpina, Vitus, Tibby and Hersilia, Lionsgate announced on Friday.

Iris Apatow and Edvin Ryding have been cast as Proserpina Trinket and Vitus, the prep team for Haymitch (Joseph Zada) in the prequel film. Meanwhile, Jax Guerrero and Sandra Förster also join as Tibby and Hersilia, respectively.

Apatow is most well-known for her roles in Netflix’s “Love” and “The Bubble,” while Ryding played the titular role in “Young Royals” for the streamer.

All four now complete the cast that also includes Zada, Mckenna Grace, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jesse Plemons, Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Whitney Peak, Ben Wang, Molly McCann, Iona Bell, Jhaleil Swaby, Laura Marcus, Percy Daggs IV, Rada Rae, Billy Porter, Ralph Fiennes and Glenn Close.

Additionally, production is reportedly now underway on the adaptation of the 2025 book by author Suzanne Collins.

The fifth film in the franchise will be written by Billy Ray and directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all but the very first “Hunger Games.”

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is primed for theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

