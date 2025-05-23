‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Sets Open Casting Call for You – Yes, You

If you’ve ever wanted to be in the “Hunger Games” universe — for whatever reason — now’s your chance. Lionsgate just announced an open audition where one volunteer tribute will be selected for an undisclosed role in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

“This is an official casting call: one lucky fan will be selected for a role in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’” the movie’s X (formerly Twitter) account shared on Friday. “To audition, show us your best: act out a scene, perform a song, or surprise us with something completely new. All talents welcome. No previous experience necessary.”

Video submissions must be submitted via X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and must be done solo — although a guest will get to accompany the winner to set.

This chosen actor will join Kieran Culkin, Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Ben Wang, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke and Jesse Plemons in the Haymitch-focused prequel film.

The fifth movie in the franchise will be written by Billy Ray and directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all but the very first “Hunger Games.”

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is primed for theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.