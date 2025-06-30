‘Australian Survivor’ to Replace Jonathan LaPaglia as Host

“Australian Survivor” will be replacing longtime host Jonathan LaPaglia after the upcoming season of “Australia v The World,” Channel 10 announced on Monday.

“We can confirm that the upcoming season of ‘Survivor: Australia v The World’ will be the last series hosted by the formidable Jonathan La Paglia [sic],” the network shared. “JLP has brought a unique blend of authority, intelligence and empathy to his role as host of ‘Australian Survivor’ over the last 10 years. Acting as a referee and managing the intense pressure of the game while also acknowledging the human drama unfolding, JLP has been a compelling and memorable figure in the world of ‘Survivor.’”

“We look forward to JLP hosting the next epic installment of ‘Survivor: Australia v The World,’ coming soon to 10. We extend our sincere gratitude to JLP for his outstanding contribution over 10 years on ‘Survivor,’” they concluded. “We wish him continued success in his acting and presenting career.”

His replacement has not yet been announced publicly.

LaPaglia responded to the news with a statement of his own, saying, “‘Australian Survivor’ has seen some of the most epic blindsides over the last 10 years, but this one might just be the craziest of them all … because it happened to me. I received a call from the Network thanking me for all my hard work and dedication to the show but for next season they are ‘going in a different direction’. Ratings had dipped a bit recently and they wanted to do something drastic to shake things up. So for the first time ever this is not a tribe swap, but a HOST SWAP®️. Yes, you read that right.”

“I wish I could say, ‘Before we go to vote, tonight is a little different … no one’s going home.’ But I can’t. None of that non-elim bulls–t tonight! Someone IS going home. And with no idol in my back pocket, that someone is me,” he continued. “I have loved and will dearly miss the immensely talented crew, all the crafty players and our loyal sassy audience. I’m a huge fan of this incredible game, always have been, always will be.”

“It has been one of the greatest adventures of my career to helm Australian Survivor, so it is without a doubt the hardest challenge of all to snuff my own torch but here goes; ‘JLP … the tribe has spoken.’ But don’t pull out your hankies just yet, I’ll still be at the helm for ‘Australia v World’ … probably our best season EVER!” LaPaglia concluded. “(Ps. Whoever said a blindside is the most humane way to put someone down is an idiot. It hurts like a bitch!)”

JLP has indeed hosted the modern iteration of “Australian Survivor” since it returned from a 10-year hiatus with Season 3 in 2016. He is quite beloved by fans in the international “Survivor” community and has received dozens of messages of support from “AU” alumni since the news of his exit was first reported.