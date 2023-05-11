Ava DuVernay Overall Deal to End at Warner Bros. Television

Ava DuVernay will part ways with Warner Bros. Television after her overall deal with the company concludes at the end of the month, TheWrap has learned.

The “Selma” director signed the $100 million multi-year agreement with WBTV back in 2018. The deal was struck with former WBTV Group chairman Peter Roth, who left the position in 2021.

Sources said that the decision to end the deal was mutual and made prior to the writers’ strike.

DuVernay has had a working relationship with WB since 2015, with Warner Horizon Scripted Television producing her OWN drama “Queen Sugar,” which ended last year after seven seasons.

Puck was the first to report the news.

More to come…